Arts & Culture

Cleveland Metroparks Announces Plans for Taste on the Lake Festival

WKSU | By Annie Wu
Published May 14, 2018 at 6:38 PM EDT
edgewater_park_taste_festival.jpg
Cleveland Metroparks

Edgewater Park will be the setting for a new two-day local food, music and art festival this summer. Cleveland Metroparks officials announced plans for “Taste on the Lake," on July 7 and 8.

Chief Marketing Officer Kelly Manderfield says it’s meant to be a showcase for Cleveland.

“So there’s a lot of food and music festivals in Cleveland and how this one’s differentiated is truly the art scene. It’s one of the pillars of the event. So food, music and art and all of it’s right at the lakefront.”

Some two dozen artists from across Cleveland will display their original work including apparel, paintings and décor. Cleveland Metroparks is expecting 4,000 to 5,000 people each day of the event.

Tags

Arts & CultureCleveland MetroparksTaste on the Lake FestivalKelly Manderfield
