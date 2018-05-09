NEA Awards Ohio More Than $1.4 Million For The Arts

For the ninth year in a row, the National Endowment for the Arts awarded the Ohio Arts Council the second-largest partnership agreement grant in the country.

This type of grant allows the NEA to work with state arts agencies to stimulate the arts at the local level.

Justin Nigro is the operations and public affairs director for the council. He says Ohio is lucky to have a vibrant arts community.





“Audiences don’t need to leave our state to find really interesting artwork, to see great performances,” he says. “You don’t have to go to New York, you don’t have to go to L.A., it’s all right here. We’re lucky that NEA realizes that and allows us to continue to stimulate the economy and stimulate creative thought and creative activity.”



In addition to the nearly one million dollars awarded to the Ohio Arts Council, the NEA awarded almost a half million dollars directly to organizations across the state.

