Arts & Culture

Peninsula Celebrates 'Little Stinkers' with Ramp Festival

WKSU | By Mark Arehart
Published April 27, 2018 at 6:21 AM EDT
Ramps are in the onion family and grow throughout the Eastern United States and Eastern Canada
Jeremy Umansky
/
Larder Master & Wild Food Forager
People will be gathering in Peninsula Saturday to celebrate a pungent, edible plant called the ramp. They’ve been described as a cross between onion and garlic. They’re only in season for a few weeks each spring. 

Ramp Up Peninsula festival organizer Diane Seskes thinks ramps kind of look like lily of the valley, but they’re nicknamed 'little stinkers' for a reason.

"If you’re walking through the woods and you step on one, you’ll smell this strong onion scent, which separates it from other plants that look similar."

This is the sixth year she and others have gathered to celebrate the leek-like plants that grow naturally around Peninsula and up and down Appalachia from Canada to Kentucky.

At the festival, she said people can sample a ramp, as well as take a walking tour to learn how to identify the "little stinkers." 

Seskes said ramps have an almost cult-like following among foodies across the nation.

Mark Arehart
Mark Arehart joined the award-winning WKSU news team as its arts/culture reporter in 2017. Before coming to Northeast Ohio, Arehart hosted Morning Edition and covered the arts scene for Delaware Public Media. He previously worked for KNKX in Seattle, Kansas Public Radio, and KYUK in Bethel, Alaska.  
