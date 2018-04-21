Northeast Ohio Vinyl -- And Cassette -- Lovers Have Plenty To Look Forward to On Record Store Day

Record stores around the country will be participating in the 11th annual Record Store Day today.

A boxed set of a 1969 Grateful Dead concert is expected to be one of the most sought-after releases for Record Store Day. The list of more than 400 new or limited edition titles includes everything from a 1956 performance by Ella Fitzgerald to the soundtrack for the “Spongebob Squarepants” musical.

David Wolfe owns The Vinyl Groove in Bedford and says he serves vinyl fans ranging from teens to senior citizens. This year, he says many will be seeking the four albums by David Bowie.

“Bowie passed away so everyone’s looking for any kind of Bowie rarities or anything from the vaults. You’re always going to have one in every crowd that’s looking for something that nobody and their mother would buy. I get like one person who wants the Duran Duran live set from the late ‘90s, when they weren’t even in their prime.”

Tape as well as vinyl

Although Record Store Day began as a way to promote sales of vinyl, many issues this year are also available on cassette. And many of the titles generating buzz in Northeast Ohio are not limited edition. Wolfe says a pair of reissues from the 1960s are among the most popular items this Record Store Day.

“I mean, if you’re in Northeast Ohio, Damnation of Adam Blessing played multiple high schools when they were first starting out. People now that are in their 60s know who Damnation of Adam Blessing are. And they’ve got an international following because of being kind of a psych/proto-hard rock band at the time.”

The band’s albums have been out of print for several years, and the new issues have been remastered from the original tapes. Another eagerly anticipated new release is a compilation of Akron bands including The Dreemers, The Bizarros and Time Cat.

Participating stores are listed by zip code on this page.