Arts & Culture

New French Restaurant Mixes Fine Dining With Recovery

WKSU | By Mark Arehart
Published February 5, 2018 at 11:21 AM EST
photo of future home of Sernite
GOOGLE EARTH

The team behind Edwins, the restaurant in Cleveland that gives ex-offenders food service training, is expanding its model to Medina.

Recovery Centers of Medina will open the new French restaurant called Serenite with a model similar to Edwins, but focused on helping those in addiction recovery.

Edwins Founder Brandon Chrostowski is helping to launch the new restaurant.

He said students will get kitchen and fine dining training that’s high in demand and the jobs at Serenite aren’t just for ex-offenders.

“The program is open to anyone and everyone who is struggling through their recovery or hoping to strengthen their path forward.”

Chrostowski expects the restaurant to open in 6-8 weeks, employing up to 20 people at first.

It’s located at the old Medina Steakhouse in the village square.

Serenite will serve alcohol, a move that caused four of nine board members of Recovery Centers of Medina to resign in protest.

Chrostowski said students will not be required to handle alcohol, but since Serenite will serve as a training ground for fine dining, alcohol will be part of the restaurant.

Mark Arehart
Mark Arehart joined the award-winning WKSU news team as its arts/culture reporter in 2017. Before coming to Northeast Ohio, Arehart hosted Morning Edition and covered the arts scene for Delaware Public Media. He previously worked for KNKX in Seattle, Kansas Public Radio, and KYUK in Bethel, Alaska.  
