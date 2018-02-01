© 2020 WKSU
Arts & Culture

Separating the Art from the Artist: Museums Deal with Sexual Harassment

WKSU | By Mark Arehart
Published February 1, 2018 at 5:15 PM EST
Self-Portrait/Photogravure , 2005
Courtesy
/
Akron Art Museum
One of Chuck Close's self portraits is part of the Akron Art Museum's collection.

Following accusations of sexual harassment against artist Chuck Close, are museums in Northeast Ohio reconsidering how they exhibit his work?

Chuck Close is known for his photorealism portraits. His work hangs prominently in both the Akron Art Museum and the Cleveland Museum of Art.

The Akron Art Museum said in a written statement it plans to keep exhibiting Close’s work, but is taking the issue "very seriously and are holding internal discussions including voices from all areas of the museum to determine how we will handle the controversy surrounding showing the work of Chuck Close.

"The museum is committed to educating and encouraging conversation about the social and cultural context of artwork and artists."

In an email, The Cleveland Museum of Art declined to comment.

The New York Times reports the National Portrait Gallery has put a major exhibition of Close's work on hold.

Meanwhile, the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts in Philadelphia says it will keep its Chuck Close exhibition up, but will add a gallery nearby examining power imbalances between genders.

Arts & CultureAkron Art MuseumCleveland Museum of ArtChuck Close
Mark Arehart
Mark Arehart joined the award-winning WKSU news team as its arts/culture reporter in 2017. Before coming to Northeast Ohio, Arehart hosted Morning Edition and covered the arts scene for Delaware Public Media. He previously worked for KNKX in Seattle, Kansas Public Radio, and KYUK in Bethel, Alaska.  
