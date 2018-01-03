© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Last Call: Ohio to Stop Offering Nearly 700 Liquor Products

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published January 3, 2018 at 8:50 PM EST
photo of liquor store
KAREN KASLER
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

It’s last call for some alcohol in Ohio. Some items are being discounted for sale and will not be restocked.

The Ohio Department of Commerce, the agency that oversees liquor sales in the state, says there are about 700 products that will no longer be offered in the Buckeye State. Agency spokeswoman Lindsey LeBerth says the state decides how to stock shelves in its contracted stores.

“We are actually the owners of the products so we would be deciding what is sold. Now, in terms of each individual agency, they look at sales numbers for those agencies and they may get one product here in Columbus that a store in Cleveland doesn’t get because it doesn’t sell well there.”

The list includes some popular brands and a lot of flavored vodkas, rums, tequila and several kinds of schnapps and liqueurs. And some products are only being eliminated in certain sizes.

Here is the full list: http://www.com.ohio.gov/documents/LIQ_LastCall.pdf

Tags

Arts & Cultureliquor salesOhio Department of CommerceAlcohol
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
See stories by Jo Ingles
Related Content