Local Winemakers Prepare for Ice Wine Season

Ohio winemakers have harvested and pressed grapes from this season’s crop for their famous ice wines.

These dessert wines are made with frozen grapes, meaning they can only be made in certain climates. The freeze more than doubles the wine’s sugar content.

Geneva winemaker Nick Ferrante says this year’s batch should be a good one.

“We had a really warm fall, so the flavors in these grapes before they froze were really accentuated and they were very good. The flavors that are in the juice now is further proof. I think these ice wines will be very excellent in quality.”

Ferrante says his winery picked about 12 tons of frozen grapes earlier this month, which will be used to make up to 14,000 bottles.