Akron Children's Museum Picks Its First Executive Director

The Akron Children’s Museum has named Traci Buckner as its first executive director. She plans to expand the museum with an increased emphasis on education.

Traci Buckner was a founding director at the National Inventors Hall of Fame School in Akron and most recently served as a program officer at the GAR Foundation.

She hopes to continue to grow the museum when she starts in the New Year.

“You know the first order of business is to create a strategic plan so that there is actually a road map that we want to follow. We want to be able to set some goals and achieve them.”

The goals include a 3,000 square foot expansion to the museum and a renewed focus on structured education intertwined with freeform play.

The museum opened in 2015 and was un by its board of directors.