© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Cleveland Museum of Art Launches New Programs to Help Increase Museum Diversity

WKSU | By Mark Arehart
Published December 20, 2017 at 2:12 AM EST
IMG_0213.jpg
Mark Arehart
/
WKSU
Rodin's The Thinker in front of the Cleveland Museum of Art

The Cleveland Museum of Art has announced a new outreach program to help those in underrepresented communities gain experience in the museum field.

The Diversity Leadership Initiative is a plan the museum says will nurture and develop talent in a field that is predominantly white, according to a 2015 study by the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation.

"While in some ways this is about staffing, it's about a much broader concept of how we bring more voices into our institutions, how we make museums more relevant to the issues and the communities they're a part of," Director of Education and Academic Affairs Cyra Levenson said. 

Diversity programs will be rolled out for high school, undergraduate and graduate students over the next three years with funding from the Ford and Walton Family Foundations and the Cleveland Foundation.

Tags

Arts & CultureCleveland Museum of ArtDiversity Leadership InitiativeCyra Levenson
Mark Arehart
Mark Arehart joined the award-winning WKSU news team as its arts/culture reporter in 2017. Before coming to Northeast Ohio, Arehart hosted Morning Edition and covered the arts scene for Delaware Public Media. He previously worked for KNKX in Seattle, Kansas Public Radio, and KYUK in Bethel, Alaska.  
See stories by Mark Arehart