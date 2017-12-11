© 2020 WKSU
Arts & Culture

Ohio's History Comes Alive in Nutcracker Adaptation

WKSU | By Mark Arehart
Published December 11, 2017 at 10:52 AM EST
Nutcracker_Photo2.jpg
Courtesy of Neos Dance Theatre
The ballet uses vintage photos and original animation as a backdrop.

A version of "The Nutcracker" set in Ohio’s past is touring the region this holiday season. 

Neos Dance Theatre production of "A 1940s Nutcracker" uses onstage animation and classic imagery to bring the story to life.

This version of Tchaikovsky’s classic ballet is set in Lorain during World War II. Instead of traditional sets, it uses a backdrop of hand-drawn animation and classic period photography projected onto screens behind the action. 

“It looks like you are walking down the street seeing some of the things our parents, our grandparents would recall back in that time. So it’s a little bit of a history lesson," Executive Director Bobby Wesner said.

The ballet features locations throughout Lorain such as the Palace Theater and Lorain Harbor Lighthouse.

A 1940s Nutcracker is at the Stocker Arts Center in Elyria this Friday and Saturday.

Mark Arehart
Mark Arehart joined the award-winning WKSU news team as its arts/culture reporter in 2017. Before coming to Northeast Ohio, Arehart hosted Morning Edition and covered the arts scene for Delaware Public Media. He previously worked for KNKX in Seattle, Kansas Public Radio, and KYUK in Bethel, Alaska.  
