Ohio's History Comes Alive in Nutcracker Adaptation

A version of "The Nutcracker" set in Ohio’s past is touring the region this holiday season.

Neos Dance Theatre production of "A 1940s Nutcracker" uses onstage animation and classic imagery to bring the story to life.

This version of Tchaikovsky’s classic ballet is set in Lorain during World War II. Instead of traditional sets, it uses a backdrop of hand-drawn animation and classic period photography projected onto screens behind the action.

“It looks like you are walking down the street seeing some of the things our parents, our grandparents would recall back in that time. So it’s a little bit of a history lesson," Executive Director Bobby Wesner said.

The ballet features locations throughout Lorain such as the Palace Theater and Lorain Harbor Lighthouse.

A 1940s Nutcracker is at the Stocker Arts Center in Elyria this Friday and Saturday.