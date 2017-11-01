© 2020 WKSU
Arts & Culture
The Entrepreneur Beat
00000174-c556-d691-a376-cdd69ef90000WKSU undertakes a year-long examination of entrepreneurship in Northeast Ohio with a 360-degree look at business creation in the region and examine the resources available to start-ups, the opportunities, and pitfalls in the local business climate. The project includes long-form features as part of WKSU's ongoing Exploradio series as well as entrepreneurship-themed news reports.00000174-c556-d691-a376-cdd69efb0000The Entrepreneurship Beat is produced with generous support from the Burton D. Morgan Foundation. Burton D. Morgan Foundation champions the entrepreneurial spirit, contributes to a robust entrepreneurial ecosystem, and leads in the burgeoning field of entrepreneurship education. Read more about the project HERE.

Contemporary Artist Simon Denny Teaches an Artist's Approach to Business Creation

WKSU | By Kellie Nock
Published November 1, 2017 at 6:24 PM EDT
Denny's use of board games explores business in a new way.
Simon Denny
The board games explain avenues such as healthcare, transportation and finance
Simon Denny

Business students from Case Western Reserve University’s Weatherhead School of Management aren’t consulting with a top business executive this week; they're consulting with an artist. WKSU’s Jeff St. Clair reports.

Photo of Simon Denny's Board Game Explaining Blockchain
Credit Simon Denny
Denny uses games like "Risk" to explains concepts such as Blockchain.

Contemporary artist Simon Denny will be working with Case Western Reserve and Cleveland Institute of Art students this week at the creative space think[box] to talk about business creation from a different perspective.

Denny uses board games and other tools to help students understand business sectors such as health care, transportation and finance.

“Because an artist is often acting as an entrepreneur as well, they’re their own business and they have to kind of market and communicate themselves, and they have to process and kind of like reflect information in a current way that really communicates to people," says Denny.

"I think all of those skills are very, very applicable within particularly young tech businesses.”        

Denny emphasizes tech’s growing outreach to all industries and how creativity reaches into even traditional manufacturing settings.

This week’s workshop is a precursor to Denny’s exhibition “The Founder’s Paradox,” which opens in February at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Cleveland. 

Tags

Arts & CultureCase Western Reserve UniversityCleveland Institute of ArtSimon Dennyentrepreneurship and innovation
Kellie Nock
Kellie Nock is freelance journalist who has previously interned with WKSU. As an intern, her focus of stories were centered around entrepreneurship in Northeast Ohio. She graduated from Kent State University in 2018 with a Bachelor's degree in journalism. As a student, she wrote for various student media and hosted radio shows through the university's radio station. 
See stories by Kellie Nock
