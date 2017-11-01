Contemporary Artist Simon Denny Teaches an Artist's Approach to Business Creation

Business students from Case Western Reserve University’s Weatherhead School of Management aren’t consulting with a top business executive this week; they're consulting with an artist. WKSU’s Jeff St. Clair reports.

Credit Simon Denny Denny uses games like "Risk" to explains concepts such as Blockchain.

Contemporary artist Simon Denny will be working with Case Western Reserve and Cleveland Institute of Art students this week at the creative space think[box] to talk about business creation from a different perspective.

Denny uses board games and other tools to help students understand business sectors such as health care, transportation and finance.

“Because an artist is often acting as an entrepreneur as well, they’re their own business and they have to kind of market and communicate themselves, and they have to process and kind of like reflect information in a current way that really communicates to people," says Denny.

"I think all of those skills are very, very applicable within particularly young tech businesses.”

Denny emphasizes tech’s growing outreach to all industries and how creativity reaches into even traditional manufacturing settings.

This week’s workshop is a precursor to Denny’s exhibition “The Founder’s Paradox,” which opens in February at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Cleveland.