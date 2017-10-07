© 2020 WKSU
Walk-Off Dreams: Indians Stage Improbable Comeback in ALDS Win

WKSU | By Mark Arehart
Published October 7, 2017 at 9:48 AM EDT
The Cleveland Indians rallied from five runs down to squeak past the New York Yankees 9-8 in 13 innings Friday night at Progressive Field.

Fans excited about a possible sweep in the ALDS were shocked earlier in the game as the Yankees kept adding runs. 

Cleveland Manager Terry Francona said he's proud his team never quit. 

"We don't just believe in one or two guys, we believe our entire team. And it took an entire team tonight to win that game." 

After Cleveland took an early 3-2 lead in the bottom of the second inning, things started to fall apart for the Indians. 

Francona pulled ace pitcher Korey Kluber after 2 2/3 innings. This coming after slugger Edwin Encarnacion went out with an ankle injury in the first. 

The Yankees built up momentum racking up an impressive 8-3 lead going into the bottom of the sixth inning. 

The tide turned for the Tribe when Francisco Lindor hit a grand slam in the sixth to bring the Indians within one run. Then in the bottom of the eight inning, Jay bruce tied the game 8-8 with a 400-foot homerun to left-center field. 

It would take another five innings of baseball and a walk-off single by Yan Gomes to seal the miraculous win for the Indians. 

Cleveland takes its 2-0 ALDS lead to New York for game three on Sunday. Carlos Carrasco gets the start for the Tribe.

Mark Arehart
Mark Arehart joined the award-winning WKSU news team as its arts/culture reporter in 2017. Before coming to Northeast Ohio, Arehart hosted Morning Edition and covered the arts scene for Delaware Public Media. He previously worked for KNKX in Seattle, Kansas Public Radio, and KYUK in Bethel, Alaska.  
