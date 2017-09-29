© 2020 WKSU
Arts & Culture

Knight Foundation Donates $8 Million to Akron Art Museum

WKSU | By Mark Arehart
Published September 29, 2017 at 9:56 AM EDT
photo of the Bud and Susie Rogers Garden
ANDREW MEYER
/
WKSU
A summertime crowd enjoys a Downtown@Dusk concert in the Bud and Susie Rogers Garden.

The Akron Art Museum is getting an $8 million gift from the Knight Foundation to add new works and better engage with visitors.

The museum plans to bolster its collection with new contemporary work, paying special attention to artists who work digitally.

“We’re going to look for artists that are doing really amazing and unique things in their artwork. We’re going to continue to look at how digital has impacted that work and then we’ll showcase those artists," Executive Director Mark Masuoka said.

He said the museum plans to offer more free exhibits outside in its garden.

In 2007 the Knight Foundation helped fund the museum’s modern art expansion, which is named for Akron newspaper magnates John S. and James L. Knight.

Arts & CultureAkron Art MuseumKnight FoundationJohn S. and James L. Knight FoundationThe Knight FoundationAkron Arts
Mark Arehart
Mark Arehart joined the award-winning WKSU news team as its arts/culture reporter in 2017. Before coming to Northeast Ohio, Arehart hosted Morning Edition and covered the arts scene for Delaware Public Media. He previously worked for KNKX in Seattle, Kansas Public Radio, and KYUK in Bethel, Alaska.  
See stories by Mark Arehart
