Knight Foundation Donates $8 Million to Akron Art Museum

The Akron Art Museum is getting an $8 million gift from the Knight Foundation to add new works and better engage with visitors.

The museum plans to bolster its collection with new contemporary work, paying special attention to artists who work digitally.

“We’re going to look for artists that are doing really amazing and unique things in their artwork. We’re going to continue to look at how digital has impacted that work and then we’ll showcase those artists," Executive Director Mark Masuoka said.

He said the museum plans to offer more free exhibits outside in its garden.

In 2007 the Knight Foundation helped fund the museum’s modern art expansion, which is named for Akron newspaper magnates John S. and James L. Knight.