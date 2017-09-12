© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Akron's Lock 2 Is Revamped Into a Tranquil Pocket Park

WKSU | By Mark Arehart
Published September 12, 2017 at 5:00 AM EDT
photo of Lock 2
MARK AREHART
/
WKSU

One of Akron’s historic canal locks has gotten a makeover. 

Every day walkers, cyclists and runners use the Towpath Trail that winds through Akron. Many like to stop and sit by a tranquil waterfall near Canal Park.

“It’s kind of a tiny park along the Towpath Trail and Canal. If listeners are regular trail users, they might have passed it and not necessarily seen it," Katelyn Freil with the Ohio and Erie Canalway Coalition said. 

The park was redesigned this summer to be an intimate place for conversations or losing oneself in a book. There are string lights overhead and brightly colored tables and chairs set up cafe-style.

“We just kind of wanted to make it feel more like a living room," says Freil.

The $25,000 makeover is part of the Reimagining the Civic Commons Project, a revitalization program for a handful of cities nationwide.

Freil says spaces in South Akron at Park East and Summit Lake are currently being revamped as part of the three-year project.

Tags

Arts & CultureLock 2Towparth TrailOhio and Erie Canalway CoalitionReimagining the Civic CommonsKatelyn Freil
Mark Arehart
Mark Arehart joined the award-winning WKSU news team as its arts/culture reporter in 2017. Before coming to Northeast Ohio, Arehart hosted Morning Edition and covered the arts scene for Delaware Public Media. He previously worked for KNKX in Seattle, Kansas Public Radio, and KYUK in Bethel, Alaska.  
See stories by Mark Arehart
Related Content