Arts & Culture

Akron Soul Train Picks Three Local Artists for Fellowship

Published August 23, 2017 at 8:53 PM EDT
photo of Stephen Tomasko with his work
AKRON SOUL TRAIN

Akron’s new artist village is welcoming three local artists to create and display works of art.

Stephen Tomasko is one of those getting a one-month fellowship at the Akron Soul Train. He plans to paint, draw and take photos, including a long-term project to photograph flowers and trees in the area.

“I’m not just really interested in making a document. They are more about storytelling, in a way. In a project like this, the flowering trees of the spring become the characters and the landscape sort of becomes the set, if you will.”

Tomasko will also be hosting a demonstration for his encaustic painting style, which uses molten beeswax with added color for paint.

Arts & CultureStephen TomaskoAkron Soul TrainAkron Arts
