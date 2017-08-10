Shuffle: Artists Share ‘Common Fruit’ At New Elyria Studio And Residency

A group of hip hop producers and artists has opened a recording studio in Elyria that doubles as a residency for up-and-coming musicians.

For this week’s Shuffle, WKSU's Amanda Rabinowitz talks with Oakland, California producer Lanard McClindon and Cleveland rapper Eliy Orcko, who have launched Common Fruit Sound Lab.

McClindon, a self-described bedroom music producer, says Common Fruit Sound Lab had been his dream for years.

Earlier this year, that dream became reality when he bought the former Limelight Recording Studio in downtown Elyria. He was living in Oakland, California, when he found the space for sale on Craigslist. He had family in Northeast Ohio, which made the move ideal.

The space

Common Fruit includes a digital recording studio, a booth for recording vocals and a living area.

Credit Common Fruit Sound Lab Common Fruit Sound Lab

“More important than anything is space for musicians to create,” McClindon says.

And that space can be for anyone, whether it’s an aspiring musician who wants to work on a project without distractions or a touring artist who may be passing through and wants some studio time.

Booking is handled through Airbnb.

“First thing when they step in, we sit down in the lounge and we talk about what they want to accomplish,” McClindon says.

I'm hoping we can drive artists to connect more and be an actual community.

Why Elyria?

“I enjoy this place and I do like the small town community,” McClindon says. “I do like the aspect of being away from the city and we can pool from the community and be surprised by the gifts of talented musicians.”

Unifying the community

Cleveland rapper Eliy Orcko has partnered with McClindon and has been recording some tracks at the studio.

He says he feels Cleveland’s music scene has lost its sense of unity. “I’m hoping we can drive artists to connect more and network and be an actual community.”

A slow build

McClindon says traffic has been slow since Common Fruit Sound Lab launched in January. “But I always remind myself that it’s not a race. I love the journey; I love the process.”

And, he’s confident the effort will take off.

“I think as it becomes evident the artists that we’re working with and some of the works that come out of this place, it’ll be the driving force for the community to come around.”

Just below the recording studio is Blank Slate Elyria, an independent live music venue, which has partnered with Common Fruit for concerts.