Arts & Culture

Cleveland Art Museum Acquires German Expressionist Painting 'War'

Published June 24, 2017 at 7:56 AM EDT
photo of War painting
CLEVELAND MUSEUM OF ART
The piece, called War, is the latest addition to the art museum's holdings.

The Cleveland Museum of Art has acquired a rare German expressionist painting from an artist later condemned by the Nazis.

The painting by Heinrich Davringhausen was acquired in a Munich auction earlier this month and had a price-tag of more than $300,000. The 1914 painting shows a violent scene of World War I with burning buildings and people running for their lives.

Chief curator Heather Lemonedes says it is a powerful depiction of conflict.

“…the number of deaths, the destruction…really a kind of entry into a whole different world after the war, that nothing had been witnessed that had that kind of impact on the whole of Europe.”

She says while the museum has not received its new painting, it should be on display later this summer.

