Playhouse Square Will Add to Cleveland's Skyline

A Cleveland non-profit announced it will break ground this fall on a new addition in Playhouse Square.

The Playhouse Square Foundation plans to spend $135 million dollars to build a 34-story apartment complex.

The foundation’s Vice President for Strategic Development, Allen Wiant, says the project enhances their vision for the theater district.

Our mission, clearly, is to promote the arts, to have community education and engagement. But we are also an organization whose mission is to continue to develop and improve the neighborhood of Playhouse Square.

The project includes a 550-space parking garage.

Wiant says the apartment project is set for completion in 2020.