Cuyahoga County Study Finds Economic Value in Local Theater Programs

A new study finds that theater in Cuyahoga County has an economic impact of more than $900 million.

The study looked at professional, independent and school theater productions over a five years.

Researchers combined the income of theater workers with the income of jobs in industries related to the theater as well as the income of jobs that are supported by spending by theater employees.

Iryna Lendel is the director of Cleveland State University’s Center for Economic Development, which did the research.

“While people used to perceive theater as entertainment only, our study also testifies that it has an economic value. It has its devoted workforce and it has problems that are similar to other industries.”

The study also analyzes economic trends in the Cuyahoga County theater industry, such as job growth and job security.