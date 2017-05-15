© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

U.S. Marine Corps Bands and Groups to Perform at Ohio Statehouse

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published May 15, 2017 at 3:01 PM EDT
photo of 8th and I Marine Corps band
MCCS8THANDI.COM
Marine Barracks Washington, D.C. 8th and I (whose Drum and Bugle Corps is pictured) is the oldest military post in the country.

A special military band will be playing at the Statehouse tomorrow. The U.S. Marine Corps Battle Color Detachment from Washington D.C. will perform around noon.

The Marine Barracks Washington, D.C. 8th and I is the oldest military post in the country. And House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger says it’s a big deal that the band members are playing at the Ohio Statehouse.

“This is the Marine Corp’s equivalent of the Air Force’s Thunderbirds and the Navy’s Blue Angels,” he said.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yuO7YACoL1M

The U.S. Marine Drum and Bugle Corps, the Silent Drill Platoon, the Marine Corps Color Band and the Color Sergeant of the Marine Corps will perform at noon on the west lawn. Admission is free and the public is encouraged to attend.

Tags

Arts & CultureMarine Barracks Washington D.C. 8th and ICliff RosenbergerMarine Corps
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
See stories by Jo Ingles
Related Content