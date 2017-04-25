© 2020 WKSU
Arts & Culture

Could Financial Success of Local Artists Affect the Argument over Arts Funding?

Published April 25, 2017 at 10:31 AM EDT
legal_creative_logo.jpg
The Legal Creative

With federal funding for the arts in question, the founder of a volunteer organization of northeast Ohio lawyers who give free advice to artists is seeing the group’s mission in a new light. 

Attorney Deise Glinastis Bayer

Attorney Deise Glinastis Bayer
Credit website of Harrington, Hoppe & Mitchell
/
website of Harrington, Hoppe & Mitchell
Denise Glinastis Bayer

Youngstown attorney Denise Bayer says The Legal Creative was launched in 2013 to help artists earn a living. Now she says, their ability to do that, and contribute to the financial success of the community, may help convince the voting public that the arts are not a drain on taxpayers, but a boost for the local economy. “It’s going to be more important to artists than ever to underline their importance to the economic viability of our area.  And to strengthen their relationship between themselves as artists and the community so that they are valued for the economic contributions that they make.”

The Legal Creative offers seminars and one-on-one legal advice free to area artists.  

