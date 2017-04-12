An Akron Theatre Company Will Premiere Vaudeville Shows Thanks to Grant

An Akron theatre company will premiere a series of vaudeville performances in September thanks to a Knight Foundation grant.

Wandering Aesthetics has raised nearly half of the money required for its $75,000 matching grant, which will be used for a project it calls “Bigger than a Breadbox.”

The grant comes from the 2015 Knight Arts Challenge, which recognizes talent in four U.S. cities.

Kyle Jozsa is the co-founder of Wandering Aesthetics and says the goal is to spotlight local talent.

“We have all these talented artists who have very limited opportunities to showcase what they can do for the greater community. So now, with “Bigger than a Breadbox” they can showcase their talent, their efforts, their work, and hopefully that allows them to propel themselves to the next level.”

The performances will take place four times a year and each will highlight a different Akron neighborhood to showcase the city’s history.