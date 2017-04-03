© 2020 WKSU
43rd Cleveland International Film Festival
00000174-c556-d691-a376-cdd69f0d0001

Kent State's New Center For the Study of Gender and Sexuality Sponsors CIFF's LGBTQ Film Series

WKSU | By Kabir Bhatia
Published April 3, 2017 at 4:53 AM EDT
photo of Sign
CLEVELAND INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL

The Cleveland International Film Festival is helping to launch Kent State’s new Center for the Study of Gender and Sexuality with a series of LGBTQ-related films.

The series, titled “10 Percent Cinema,” will screen two shorts starting this Thursday: “Sign” and “The Candidate.” The showings are sponsored by the Kent State Center for the Study of Gender and Sexuality, which was created late last year and is run by Professor Molly Merryman. She says “10 Percent Cinema” is a way to formally announce to the public that the center is up-and-running.

“We want to be taking our academic program successes – obviously, further developing those successes – but taking them out into the community more.

“What we’re able to do is to reach hundreds of people in a matter of a couple of weeks’ time [and] to have messages about LGBTQ lives that are disseminated through these quality films. Also, we introduce the films and we have literature related to our program – including our scholarships – at the Cleveland Film Festival.”

Merryman says the partnership with the Cleveland Film Festival is a perfect example of the kind of outreach that is planned in the future, and tthe center is already working with other groups on events such as an Akron Pride Festival for this summer. She adds that the Center has created an LGBTQ Living-Learning area in one of the school’s residence halls.

Molly Merryman discusses the new Center for the Study of Gender and Sexuality

Arts & CultureLGBTQKent State University#CIFF#CIFF41Cleveland International Film Festival
Kabir Bhatia
Kabir Bhatia joined WKSU as a Reporter/Producer and weekend host in 2010.  He received his Bachelor's and Master's degrees from Kent State University.  While a Kent student, Bhatia served as a WKSU student assistant, working in the newsroom and for production.
