Former Canton School Secretary Bequeaths a Million to University Music Department

Malone University’s music department has received the largest donation in the program’s history from the estate of a former public school secretary. Ann Leech worked in Canton City Schools and was a lifelong supporter of Malone’s arts programs.

Music Department Chair Michael Benson says a committee is considering possible uses for the $1 million donation, including scholarships, renovations, instrument repairs, and instrument purchases.

“Music scholarships would, of course, be specific to the department. The other considerations would benefit the entire institution. So everything we’re looking at would benefit all majors, all students.”

Ann Leech studied violin at Miami University before moving to Canton in 1943. She was known for attending concerts and cultural events around the city.