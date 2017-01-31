© 2020 WKSU
Arts & Culture

Ohio Gov. John Kasich Is Set to Release His Fourth Book in April

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published January 31, 2017 at 7:02 PM EST
photo of "Two Paths: America Divided or United" book
THOMAS DUNNE BOOKS/ST. MARTIN'S PRESS
Gov. Kasich's new book (pictured) will draw from the governor's experience as a presidential candidate and the current political climate.

Since leaving the presidential race last May, Gov. John Kasich has been writing his fourth book. 

The title of the book “Two Paths: America Divided or United,” is an echo of an ad from 2010, when Kasich beat incumbent Democratic Gov. Ted Strickland.

The publisher says the book will build on themes from his failed campaign for president, and specifically focuses on the tone of American political discourse, which Kasich writes is “deeply troubling and hardly presidential."

A statement from Thomas Dunne Books/St. Martin’s Press says Kasich’s goal is “to consider how these strange times have come about, and how to set things right.” The book will be published on April 25.

Karen Kasler
