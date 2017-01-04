Two events in Akron and Cleveland this month will mark what would have been David Bowie’s 70th birthday. Thomas Mulready -- founder of IngenuityFest and the website, CoolCleveland – will present a multimedia look at Bowie’s entire career this month.

Bowie has many ties to Northeast Ohio; he's a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee and his career kick-started in the early 1970s thanks to Cleveland radio.

“There was a David Bowie Appreciation Society based here in Cleveland. And apparently Bowie phoned over to the guy running it in Cleveland and said, ‘How do you guys even know about me and what’s going on?’ And it was that that made him decide to come to Cleveland first.”

Mulready will present the Bowie retrospective at the Bop Stop in Ohio City on Jan. 13th and 14th.

Akron, Cleveland Events Honor What Would Have Been David Bowie's 70th Birthday An Evening With(Out) David Bowie Listen • 0:16

“We go through phase-by-phase with lots of rare video. And more and more of this stuff, by the way, has come out the past year that I didn’t even know existed. So we’ve got stuff that has just come out or has been re-mastered and cleaned up; stuff that you couldn’t really watch earlier.”

He’s also hosting a David Bowie Karaoke event at Akron’s Musica this Saturday.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cNY-Wa4QjXM