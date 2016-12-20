© 2020 WKSU
Arts & Culture

Pearl Jam, Yes, Journey and ELO Will Be New Members of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

WKSU | By Kabir Bhatia
Published December 20, 2016 at 9:30 AM EST
photo of Rock Hall artists
KABIR BHATIA
/
WKSU
Joan Baez and Yes have been eligible for the Rock Hall for decades, while Pearl Jam and 2Pac made the 25-year cut-off for the first time this year.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has announced its inductees for the Class of 2017.

WKSU's Kabir Bhatia and Jeff St. Clair discuss this year's Rock Hall class

This year's class includes several first time nominees -- such as Yes, Journey and the Electric Light Orchestra -- all of whom have been eligible for years.

Grunge rock pioneers Pearl Jam will be inducted in their first year of eligibility, which is defined as 25 years after an act releases its first record.

Rounding out this year's class are Joan Baez and rapper Tupac Shakur.

Influential Producer Nile Rogers will be included in the "Musical Excellence" category. He began his career in the group Chic, which had been on the ballot this year for the 12th time.

The induction ceremony will be held in New York City in April.

Kabir Bhatia
Kabir Bhatia joined WKSU as a Reporter/Producer and weekend host in 2010.  He received his Bachelor's and Master's degrees from Kent State University.  While a Kent student, Bhatia served as a WKSU student assistant, working in the newsroom and for production.
