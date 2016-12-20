The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has announced its inductees for the Class of 2017.

Pearl Jam, Yes, Journey and ELO Will Be New Members of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

This year's class includes several first time nominees -- such as Yes, Journey and the Electric Light Orchestra -- all of whom have been eligible for years.

Grunge rock pioneers Pearl Jam will be inducted in their first year of eligibility, which is defined as 25 years after an act releases its first record.

Rounding out this year's class are Joan Baez and rapper Tupac Shakur.

Influential Producer Nile Rogers will be included in the "Musical Excellence" category. He began his career in the group Chic, which had been on the ballot this year for the 12th time.

The induction ceremony will be held in New York City in April.