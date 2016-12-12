© 2020 WKSU
Arts & Culture

Netflix Series Includes the Story of a Prison Riot in Southern Ohio

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published December 12, 2016 at 3:12 PM EST
screenshot of Captive
LIGHTBOX PRODUCTIONS
/
NETFLIX
Historical footage and reenactments help portray the Lucasville riots in the Netflix series.

A Netflix series exploring hostage situations premiered this weekend with an episode telling the story of the deadly prison riot at the Southern Ohio Correctional Facility in Lucasville in 1993.

“My partner said, ‘What are we going to do?’ I said, ‘Make your peace now, because we’re getting ready to die.’”

Mike Hensley was one of the corrections officers taken hostage during that riot. He’s among the interviewees in the first episode of Captive, which features rarely seen historical video and audio and behind the scenes stories of the 11 day siege. Lucasville warden Art Tate was also interviewed: “I still get a little emotional about it. I really wanted to do the best I could do down there.”

The episode mixes reenactments with footage from the state and from broadcast news programs to explain how the riot was sparked, and how a guard and nine inmates ended up dead.

Tags

Arts & CultureNetflixLucasvilleSouthern Ohio Correctional Facilityentertainment
Karen Kasler
