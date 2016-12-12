Netflix Series Includes the Story of a Prison Riot in Southern Ohio

A Netflix series exploring hostage situations premiered this weekend with an episode telling the story of the deadly prison riot at the Southern Ohio Correctional Facility in Lucasville in 1993.

“My partner said, ‘What are we going to do?’ I said, ‘Make your peace now, because we’re getting ready to die.’”

Mike Hensley was one of the corrections officers taken hostage during that riot. He’s among the interviewees in the first episode of Captive, which features rarely seen historical video and audio and behind the scenes stories of the 11 day siege. Lucasville warden Art Tate was also interviewed: “I still get a little emotional about it. I really wanted to do the best I could do down there.”

The episode mixes reenactments with footage from the state and from broadcast news programs to explain how the riot was sparked, and how a guard and nine inmates ended up dead.