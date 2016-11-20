Johnson Controls Buys Naming Rights for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Village

The Pro Football Hall of Fame has made a multi-million dollar deal with Johnson Controls for naming rights to the Hall of Fame village.

The deal, which according to the Canton Repository is worth more than $100 million, is projected to be the largest ever naming rights deal for this size market.

The Hall of Fame says the 18-year deal will create the first entertainment and sports “smart city.”

As part of the deal, Johnson Controls will provide its building management systems, HVAC equipment, fire and security systems and other technologies.

Hall of Fame president David Baker says the deal is mutually beneficial for both entities.

“Johnson Controls is a distinguished 134-year-old company that we have found to have great values. (It) matches very well with our philosophy and strategic planning. But it’s also a company that a lot of people don’t know what they do. They’re more of an industrial company than a consumer advertiser.”

The Hall of Fame village will feature high-performance healthcare centers, a hotel, and a convention center.