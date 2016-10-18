The 2017 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Ballot Includes Several First-Timers

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's list of nominees for induction has been released, and it includes several acts who are making their first appearance. Pearl Jam, Tupac Shakur and Depeche Mode are among the acts debuting this year, along with Joan Baez and Journey.

Fans will be able to vote online for their favorites again this year. Rock Hall VP of Communications Todd Mesek says there will be new safeguards to prevent stuffing the online ballot box, which was a problem last year.

“The fan ballot counts: it actually goes into the selection of who gets nominated. And people are required to sign-in with Facebook or [to] use their e-mail. People can come back and vote multiple times: one vote, one ballot per day per fan. But we really look at that as a way to get the fans involved in the process and have a voice through voting.”

The final list of inductees will be announced in December, along with awards for Musical Excellence and Early Influences. Acts are eligible 25 years after the release of their first record.

The entire inductee list is below:

Bad Brains

Chaka Khan

Chic

Depeche Mode

Electric Light Orchestra

J. Geils Band

Jane’s Addiction

Janet Jackson

Joan Baez

Joe Tex

Journey

Kraftwerk

MC5

Pearl Jam

Steppenwolf

The Cars

The Zombies

Tupac Shakur

Yes