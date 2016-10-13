Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Celebrates the Legacy of Johnny Cash

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is kicking off a week-long celebration of the life and work of Johnny Cash as part of its Annual Music Masters series. Performances, panels and educational programs will commemorate the legacy of “The Man in Black.”

Rock Hall of Fame Education Director Jason Hanley says Cash’s vast career has made him an influential figure.

“He was there at Sun Records in the 1950’s and recorded for Columbia Records later on. [He] had a career that spans decades.”

An appearance by Rosanne Cash will be among the highlights of this week’s festivities.