Orchestra19 Will Present its Debut Performance This Weekend

A new orchestra is coming to Cleveland. Orchestra 19 is a group that specializes in music of the 19th century.

General Director J.C. Sherman is an instrument builder and restorer. He says that while most orchestras play 19th-century music on modern instruments, his musicians are faithful to the composers’ original orchestrations.

“While certainly the hit parade of classical music resides squarely in the 19th century, we are exploring it from a standpoint of employing the instruments that are requested, trying to match the balances and seating positions, and all those varying items that make 19th-century music unique.”

Orchestra 19 will present its debut performance tomorrow evening at First Baptist Church in Cleveland Heights. You can purchase tickets here.