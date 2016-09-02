US Navy Blue Angels Return to Cleveland Air Show

© 2020 WKSU
WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published September 2, 2016 at 5:10 PM EDT
There are only a few world-class air shows in the country, and Ohio hosts two of them. And one is in downtown Cleveland this weekend. 

That’s just one of the six US Navy Blue Angels fighter jet team performing in Cleveland this weekend.

Air Show executive director Kim Dell says Ohio has a lot of aviation history, and she’s grateful the Defense Department nearly always sends either the Blue Angels or the Air Force’s Thunderbirds.

“People think we have a lot of control over what we get. We don’t. We fill out 25-35 forms and put those in with every other air show in North America.”

The Blue Angels are celebrating their 70th birthday, and will fly six jets for the first time since June, when a pilot was killed during a practice session in Tennessee – an accident that led to the cancelation of the team’s appearance at Vectren Air Show in Dayton.

Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
