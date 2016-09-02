US Navy Blue Angels Return to Cleveland Air Show

There are only a few world-class air shows in the country, and Ohio hosts two of them. And one is in downtown Cleveland this weekend.

That’s just one of the six US Navy Blue Angels fighter jet team performing in Cleveland this weekend.

Air Show executive director Kim Dell says Ohio has a lot of aviation history, and she’s grateful the Defense Department nearly always sends either the Blue Angels or the Air Force’s Thunderbirds.

“People think we have a lot of control over what we get. We don’t. We fill out 25-35 forms and put those in with every other air show in North America.”

The Blue Angels are celebrating their 70th birthday, and will fly six jets for the first time since June, when a pilot was killed during a practice session in Tennessee – an accident that led to the cancelation of the team’s appearance at Vectren Air Show in Dayton.