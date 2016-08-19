Play Based on the Death of Tamir Rice Premiers in Cleveland

Local playwrights have responded to the outrage felt by the Cleveland community with a play based on the death of Tamir Rice.

Playwrights Local’s production, “Objectively/Reasonable” takes its name from and examines the county prosecutor’s ruling in the 2014 shooting by Cleveland police.

Artistic Director David Todd says the play draws from community reaction to the 12-year-old’s death through dramatic interpretations of interviews with residents.

“In a lot of ways, the actors are a part of this world. If it is about a community, they’re kind of part of that community, I mean they’re Cleveland-based actors. And so I think there is a unique connection for the actors in this case that’s definitely unlike any play I’ve ever worked on. Because the actors I think have a pretty high sense of personal investment and a desire to participate in the show.”

Todd says members of the Rice family attended last night’s opening.

It runs until Sept. 4th. Tickets are available online at playwrightslocal.org.