University of Akron Takes Its First Step in Bringing Back Theater Arts Degree

The University of Akron has approved plans to bring back the school’s theater arts degree.

The program was suspended two years ago due to low enrollment.

James Slowiak, a theater professor at the university, helped create the plans for the new program.

He says while theater classes are still offered, bringing the full degree back is important to build the theater program as a whole.

“The program had been suspended, and we were not able to recruit new majors. This is just a way for us now that we will be able to recruit new students into the program and really begin to build the program again in that way.”

The new degree will have a lower credit requirement and focus more on entrepreneurship, offering interdisciplinary concentrations in social entrepreneurship, theater arts, physicial theater and film studies.

The plans must now be approved by the Ohio Department of Higher Education.