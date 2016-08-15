University of Akron's National Center of Choreography Picks First Executive Director

The University of Akron’s National Center for Choreography has chosen Christy Bolingbroke as its first executive artistic director.

Bolingbroke previously worked for the Mark Morris Dance Group in Brooklyn and ODC in San Francisco.

While she has lived in many places, she says Ohio has been on her radar for a long time.

“I feel there’s a lot of dance history, a lot of dancers and choreographers who have come out of Ohio, as well as some strong programs across the entire region. And, honestly, it was this specific job and position as an opportunity. It’s a rare one that I was reflecting on when I entered the workforce didn’t even exist.”

Bolingbroke says she will be hosting a listening tour and learning more about the community before she starts her first project with the center next summer.

The center was launched last year with a $5 million grant from the Knight Foundation.