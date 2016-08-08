Pro Football of Fame Teams Up with Local Winery for Limited Edition Wine

If you’re looking for a memento from this week’s Pro Football Hall of Fame ceremony, a local winery has you covered.

The Hall of Fame has teamed up with Gervasi Vineyard in Canton for a limited edition wine.

The Cabernet Sauvignon is called “Excellence.”

Nichole Cardinale, Marketing Manager says the name and the partnership reflects similar goals.

“I think a lot of it comes down to the quality of the product and also the shared mission statement. Also, looking at community pride and both being Canton-centric. The name of the wine is called “Excellence” and that again goes back to the Hall of Fame’s mission and drive for excellence.”

The wine can be purchased at Gervasi vineyard.

Cardinale says they expect to make more products with the Pro Football Hall of Fame.