A Major Cleveland Contemporary Arts Project is Aimed at Showing the World What's Here

Cleveland’s arts community has unveiled an effort to make Northeast Ohio a national and international destination for contemporary art lovers. Backers say the multi-faceted project will highlight what’s already here by surrounding existing institutions with unique works in conventional and unconventional venues.

Dubbed “FRONT International: Cleveland Exhibition for Contemporary Art,” it is slated to run from July through September of 2018. The organizer and one of the funders, Fred Bidwell, says it will feature works by dozens of local and international artists and highlight city landmarks.

For example, he says visitors could take in exhibits at the Cleveland Museum of Art and the Museum of Contemporary Art at University Circle, and then see works in other nearby places.

“A project possibly in Hough in an empty block, even East Cleveland, Lakeview Cemetery. So you would actually be able to walk in an afternoon and have experiences in galleries but also outside in non-conventional places.”

The project’s partners include the Akron Art Museum and the Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage. It is planned to take place every three years.