How a Mentor Art Gallery Hopes to Draw the Eyes of the RNC

All eyes may be on Cleveland this week, but 24 miles to the east, a Mentor art gallery hopes to attract the attention of RNC delegates.

Gallery One’s big attraction this week is the “Grand Old pARTy” exhibit.

It has portraits of founding fathers and presidents, including a Dean Morrissey painting of Thomas Jefferson and his slave and lover Sally Hemings.

But Galley One co-owner Norah Lynne Brown says the centerpiece, entitled “The Grand Old Party Animal,” is a photograph of the Republican’s mascot.

It’s a close-up of an African elephant taken by her husband, Alan Brown, an award-winning nature photographer.

“And I remember when he shot this he said, ‘One day I’ll have reason to use this politically.'”

Alan Brown is selling his photo as a poster to commemorate the RNC.

“We’re trying to get involved.”

He hopes other Mentor businesses will welcome visitors here for the RNC.

“It’s going to be a benefit for the whole community, for all Northeastern Ohio.”