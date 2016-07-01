© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Karamu House Looking Forward to Its 101st Season After Re-Gaining Non-Profit Status

WKSU | By Kabir Bhatia
Published July 1, 2016 at 6:02 PM EDT
photo of Karamu House
WIKIMEDIA

Karamu House in Cleveland is looking ahead to its next season and a major facelift after re-gaining non-profit status from the IRS.

The 101-year-old theater made several cuts in the past season under CEO Tony Sias following several years of interim leadership and the loss of grants from the United Way.

Now, Sias says the theater can close the book on its 100th season and look ahead to what he calls “Karamu 2.0.”

“We are launching new community programs which will include film presentations, spoken word and live music, coupled with launching our 2016-2017 season in early September.”

Sias says a new website will launch next week and, in August, Karamu House will begin a $1.8 million renovation paid for by grants from the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission.

With the status renewed, Sias says the theater is looking forward to a major renovation, which includes a new roof.

“Starting in January 2017, the theater wing will shut down for complete renovations, which will include new stage lighting, seating ADA-accessibility around the facility, some lighting [and] signage.  So, we’re really excited to be getting this much-needed facelift.”

Sias is hopeful the project will done by the start of the theater’s 102nd season next fall.

Tags

Arts & CultureKaramu HousetheaterTony SiasOhio Facilities Construction Commission
Kabir Bhatia
Kabir Bhatia joined WKSU as a Reporter/Producer and weekend host in 2010.  He received his Bachelor's and Master's degrees from Kent State University.  While a Kent student, Bhatia served as a WKSU student assistant, working in the newsroom and for production.
See stories by Kabir Bhatia