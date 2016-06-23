Biography of Don Plusquellic Debuts in Akron

For the first time since leaving office 13-months ago, Akron’s longest serving Mayor was talking with the public and reporters again.

Don Plusquellic took questions at the introduction of a biography of him written by retired Akron Beacon Journal columnist Steve Love.

Although Akron's chief executive for more than 28 years came in relaxed and joking , he still got fired up when he spoke of the city and the things he did or tried to do for it, and about his view of the press.

Credit TIM RUDELL / WKSU / WKSU Don Plusquellic going casual at his book signing

But, he started his comments, with Steve Love’s biography. “I said one thing after I read the manuscript. Steve captured me, both the good and the bad. There are some parts that are a little rough”

Leaving office

One part deals with how Plusquellic left office. His decision not to seek re-election—because, he said, of the out-of-control negativity in politics. And, his decision to resign before his final term was over. “I honestly believe that the open primary situation at that time could have resulted in getting a bad replacement, and I couldn't live with that.”

Stepping aside to bring the president of city council into the office so he would be the incumbent in the next election was a way to moderate that risk. But, Plusquellic noted, “it didn’t work out.” Council President Gary Moneypenny resigned a week after being sworn in as mayor, amid allegations that he behaved inappropriately toward a city hall staffer.

What's next?

And what of going forward. The former mayor says he’s still open to public service but with conditions. “I would not take an ambassadorship or the lead in an agency to because, frankly, I don’t want to have to deal with the press ever again.” But, he said there may be what he a called a job down the line where he could “do what I know how to do,” but not be involved with media.

Plusquellic, a life-long democrat, also said he plans to work on Hillary Clinton’s Presidential Campaign.