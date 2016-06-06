The Cleveland Museum of Art Is Turning 100

Fresh off of a $350 million renovation, the Cleveland Museum of Art turns 100 years old today, and it’s celebrating with two days of parties.

The museum was founded as a trust in 1913, and the building officially opened on June 6, 1916, with a members-only gathering.

That’s what’s happening today, too: Cleveland Museum of Art Director of Visitor Experience Aaron Petersal says members will enjoy behind-the-scenes tours of the art conservation labs and study rooms, an organ recital at 2 p.m. and more.

“We’re also going to be offering -- for a small amount of time -- free ice-cream from Pierre’s. They designed a flavor for us called ‘Sundae at the Museum,’ and we’ll be sampling that for our members.”

Petersal adds that people can buy memberships at the door during today’s events. And he says Tuesday will include art-inspired cake displays, as well as some refurbished exhibits.

“We’re opening up our ‘Studio Play’ reinstallation in Gallery One. Our Japanese and Korean galleries are reinstalled and open for the first time during our birthday celebrations.”

The events run from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. both days and include open admission to the exhibit “Pharaoh: Ancient King of Egypt,” which closes this week.