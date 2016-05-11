Northeast Ohio Artists Chosen to Design Artwork for Akron's Towpath Trail

Two Northeast Ohio artists have been chosen to design artwork for the Towpath Trail in downtown Akron.

The artwork is part of the Ohio and Erie Canalway Coalition’s i-Towpath project, which seeks to improve the trail.

John Comunale will design an entrance archway at Ash and Quaker streets in Akron. Jessica Lofthus will create a mural for the nearby Cascade Plaza Parking Garage.

Comunale says he’s happy to be involved with a project that shows a commitment to the importance of art.

“I feel proud to be associated with it, and it just makes me feel proud to be a part of a city where these great things are happening,” Comunale said.

The artist’s projects are funded by a grant from the Knight Foundation. Both pieces are expected to be completed by June.