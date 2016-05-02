The Cleveland Orchestra Will Visit Hough For This Year's Neighborhood Residency

The Cleveland Orchestra has announced its "neighborhood residency" for this year, in the Hough neighborhood on Cleveland's east side.

The orchestra will spend much of the summer in Hough, an inner-city neighborhood on Cleveland's east side that is slowly rebuilding. It's also home to the Cleveland Indians' former ballpark, League Park.

Events will take place there and at several other locations, featuring everything from performances to music and art education programs with the Cleveland Museum of Art.

It’s the 50th anniversary of the Hough riots, but the orchestra's Director of Strategy and Special Initiatives, Carol Lee Iott, says the neighborhood was chosen more for its historic significance and proximity to University Circle.

“There’s a strong community [and] strong past in family, faith, many churches and a great sense of pride about this community. So looking back, looking forward and sharing that: shining the light on what’s already happening that’s great in Hough with the greater community in Cleveland.

“We’ll be working with summer camps and as we get beyond the week of celebration, those relationships will continue into the school year through our education and community programs, both at the Cleveland Orchestra and the Cleveland Museum of Art.”

The focal point of the residency is the week that kicks off Aug. 6, with the “New Day in Hough" community festival at League Park. The orchestra's previous neighborhood residencies were in Lakewood, Slavic Village and Gordon Square.