© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Fine Print on Tickets Causes Problems for Some

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published April 21, 2016 at 6:00 PM EDT
photo of Garth Brooks Concert
JO INGLES
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Some big concerts and events are coming to Ohio. And tickets to some of them have restrictions buyers might not know about. 

Columbus resident Mark Weaver and his wife bought a few tickets to see country star Garth Brooks, thinking they’d sell or give away any extras they didn’t need. But there was a condition on the seats they bought.

“We have to have the credit card we bought the ticket with at the front door and all of the people who would be sitting with us, waiting to go in with us, which does away with our ability to sell or do what we want with our own tickets.”

Dan Tierney with the Ohio Attorney General’s office says this type of restricted credit-card entry must be disclosed at the time the ticket is purchased. And he says the decision on which type of ticket is offered varies.

Tags

Arts & CultureOhio Attorney GeneralDan Tierny
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
See stories by Jo Ingles