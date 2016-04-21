Fine Print on Tickets Causes Problems for Some

Some big concerts and events are coming to Ohio. And tickets to some of them have restrictions buyers might not know about.

Columbus resident Mark Weaver and his wife bought a few tickets to see country star Garth Brooks, thinking they’d sell or give away any extras they didn’t need. But there was a condition on the seats they bought.

“We have to have the credit card we bought the ticket with at the front door and all of the people who would be sitting with us, waiting to go in with us, which does away with our ability to sell or do what we want with our own tickets.”

Dan Tierney with the Ohio Attorney General’s office says this type of restricted credit-card entry must be disclosed at the time the ticket is purchased. And he says the decision on which type of ticket is offered varies.