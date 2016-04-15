Akron Symphony Lets its City Hear How it Sounds

Correction: The evening is billed as "Sounds of Akron," not "Sounds of Home." We also previously reported the Akron Symphony would also be performing Dvorak’s “My Home” Overture.

Saturday night, E. J. Thomas Hall will resonate with the sounds of Akron. The Akron Symphony Orchestra will perform the world premiere of “City Meets Symphony.”

Composer Clint Needham collected iconic audio from all over the city in a Knight Foundation pilot project, to create a symphony. Residents of Akron used a smartphone app to record their favorite sounds to send to the composer.

He also collected some on his own.

“I was lucky enough to go on the Portage Lakes, really amazing sort of water sounds. I was able to ride the Cuyahoga Valley train. So many train sounds, and people talking, bicycling, their bike bells. I just got a ton of different sounds.”

The concert is titled “Sounds of Akron.”

Along with “City Meets Symphony,” Gustav Mahler's Symphony No. 4 is on the bill.