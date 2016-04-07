© 2020 WKSU
Arts & Culture
LARGE_podcast_socail_banner-22.png
State of the Arts
Theater and dance, museums and music, film and food: From fine art to pop culture, from the mainstream to the cutting edge, Northeast Ohio is full of experiences to tantalize the senses.

Opera, Ballet and the Cleveland Orchestra in a Bartok Extravaganza

Published April 7, 2016 at 5:00 AM EDT
poster bartok
Roger Mastroianni
/
The Cleveland Orchestra
Bartok on Stage is a co-production of the Cleveland Orchestra and the Joffrey Ballet

Three art forms come together tonight at Severance Hall.  The Cleveland Orchestra is joining forces with opera stars and the Joffrey Ballet for a unique double-bill titled “Bartok on Stage.”

WKSU’s Vivian Goodman reports on the world premiere production.

Dancers, singers and musicians will collaborate in Cleveland for four concerts beginning tonight and running through the weekend.

Two works by the 20th Century Hungarian composer Bela Bartok will be performed.

Dark themes
The Miraculous Mandarin is a one-act pantomime ballet about prostitution and murder. Equally dark in tone is Bartok’s one-act opera Bluebeard’s Castle. The  blood-soaked psychosexual thriller about marital secrets will be sung in Hungarian.

sets designed
Credit ROGER MASTROIANNI / THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
/
THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Special sets, staging, costumes and choreography were commissioned for "Bartok on Stage"

The Cleveland Orchestra is working with powerful partners on both productions.

Opera greats
Music Director Franz Welser Most has re-introduced opera to Severance Hall during his tenure. For Bluebeard’s Castle, he’s brought in two of the world’s leading opera singers, bass Mikhail Petrenko and soprano Katarina Dalayman. 

Since 2009, the Cleveland Orchestra and the Chicago-based Joffrey Ballet have performed together at both Blossom Music Center and Severance Hall. For “Bartok on Stage,” they’ve expanded their partnership, commissioning new choreography, staging and costume and set design.

