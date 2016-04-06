© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
43rd Cleveland International Film Festival
00000174-c556-d691-a376-cdd69f0d0001

Virtual Reality Comes to the Cleveland International Film Festival

WKSU | By Kabir Bhatia
Published April 6, 2016 at 4:27 PM EDT
photo of Catatonic
CLEVELAND INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL

The 40th Cleveland International Film Festival is adding virtual reality to the mix with a new exhibit opening tomorrow. "Perspectives" is housed in Tower City, away from the movie theaters and instead in an empty storefront.

Visitors will get headsets and unlocked smart phones that can transport them inside some of this year's films. There are also Interactive Media projects, such as "Good Luck Soup," a web-based documentary.

Film Fest Associate Director Patrick Shepherd says the technology is the first step toward new, digital methods of how filmmakers can create content for multiple platforms.

"This is not just a pretty kaleidoscope of colors that you’re watching; you are put in the place of a Syrian refugee and what that’s like as an experience."

The "Perspectives" exhibit is free and open to the public through Sunday.

Tags

Arts & Culture#ciff40Cleveland International Film Festivalvirtual reality"Perspectives"
Kabir Bhatia
Kabir Bhatia joined WKSU as a Reporter/Producer and weekend host in 2010.  He received his Bachelor's and Master's degrees from Kent State University.  While a Kent student, Bhatia served as a WKSU student assistant, working in the newsroom and for production.
See stories by Kabir Bhatia
Related Content