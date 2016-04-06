Virtual Reality Comes to the Cleveland International Film Festival

The 40th Cleveland International Film Festival is adding virtual reality to the mix with a new exhibit opening tomorrow. "Perspectives" is housed in Tower City, away from the movie theaters and instead in an empty storefront.

Visitors will get headsets and unlocked smart phones that can transport them inside some of this year's films. There are also Interactive Media projects, such as "Good Luck Soup," a web-based documentary.

Film Fest Associate Director Patrick Shepherd says the technology is the first step toward new, digital methods of how filmmakers can create content for multiple platforms.

"This is not just a pretty kaleidoscope of colors that you’re watching; you are put in the place of a Syrian refugee and what that’s like as an experience."

The "Perspectives" exhibit is free and open to the public through Sunday.