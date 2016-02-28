WAKC Alumni Look Back, 20 Years After TV News Left Town

Twenty years ago, Akron lost its only local TV newsroom. After four decades of struggling to compete with Cleveland's TV stations, WAKC-TV was bought by Paxson Communications, which quickly dropped its local programming. Over the weekend, Channel 23 alumni gathered at Akron's Spaghetti Warehouse to look back at what was for many their first -- and best -- job in broadcasting. WKSU’sKabirBhatia has this audio postcard.

There as an attempt to revive an Akron-based newscast in the 2000s, put together by WKYC. That newscast was canceled in 2008.

